Germany contributes EUR 1.3m to support Security in Libya

H.E. the Ambassador of Germany to Libya, Mr. Oliver Owcza, and United Nations Development Programme Country Director, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, have signed an agreement whereby Germany will contribute 1.3 million euros to the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Policing and Security Joint Project.

With the aim of supporting the Government of National Accord to increase the capacity of Libyan security and rule of law institutions, the joint project has already developed specialized police training curricula and conducted instructors’ development programme. It has also rehabilitated key training facilities in Tripoli and provided them with expertise and enabling resources.

With this contribution, Germany joins the United States and the Kingdom of Netherlands in supporting rule of law and security system and strengthening the project’s ongoing efforts to build stronger institutions to enhance security and facilitate access to justice to all Libyans.

The signing ceremony took place in the present of Brigadier Dr. Said Mohammed Ghars Allah Khalifa, Ministry of Interior, Director of the MOI General Training Department.

“Thanks to Government of Germany for its important contribution to the Joint UN programme enabling Rule of Law and Security Institutions to provide better services to Libyans.” Brig. Dr. Said Khalifa said.

H.E. Ambassador Mr. Owcza stated:

“Security and the Rule of law are fundamental prerequisites for political stability, economic development and social justice. Modern police training facilities, systematic capacity development and continued improvement of professional skills are important elements to this end. I am delighted that Germany following our Dutch and American friends, today can make a significant contribution to the UNDP-Libyan led Joint Policing and Security project. I very much hope this to strengthen the Rule of Law, security and trust of all Libyans into their law enforcement institutions.”

On his part, UNDP Country Director, Mr. Hajiyev, emphasized:

“Professional law enforcement ensuring rule of law and protecting the fundamental rights of citizens is a must for any country. It is even more pertinent for Libya as the tragic events of August and September 2018 reinforced the urgency and importance of this issue. It is also important to mention that today the United Nations is launching Global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. Under our Joint Programme, Libyan institutions will get support to improve their capacity to address this crucial issue. Together with our UNSMIL colleagues, UNDP will utilize this contribution from our gracious German partners to focus on the most urgently needed areas requiring international support.”

The UNSMIL/UNDP Joint Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice, is building the capacity of Police and Judicial Police to improve service delivery to the community.

(Source: UNDP)