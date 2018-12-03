New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of the fire station building at Majid field Project No. H-94, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Production separators at GOSP 3,7, &8 at Nafoora field project No-M-14, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Improvement of Electrical Power Distribution at Benghazi Asphalt Plant, Azzawiya Oil Refining Company
- 11 KV Substation, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Electrical power supply to new station “K” and satellite “L,O and Y” Nafoora oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Mercedes Sand Vaccuum Truck, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Purchase of (03) Iveco 32 seats buses 4×4, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
