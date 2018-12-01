UNSMIL Concerned at Extrajudicial Killings in Tripoli

UNSMIL continues to receive reports of armed groups carrying out extra-judicial killings in Tripoli, a phenomenon that has been on the rise over the past few weeks.

The Mission affirms that allegations of offences and personal disputes should be judged in a court of law, not by gunmen on the streets.

UNSMIL calls on the Libyan authorities to adopt with immediate effect the necessary measures to protect all persons from targeted killings, send a strong message that these acts are completely unacceptable and back these messages with objective investigations to identify and hold perpetrators of such crimes accountable.

Extrajudicial executions are not only acts of extreme cruelty, violating the laws of this country; they also violate International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws.

Those responsible for committing or ordering extrajudicial killings are criminally liable under international law.

(Source: UNSMIL)