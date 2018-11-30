Video: Returnees count Cost of Destruction in Tawergha

From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Returning home after seven years in a camp for displaced people, Libyans from the town of Tawergha struggle to eke out a living in their vandalized land and properties.

After being chased away by militia from the nearby city of Misrata, the displaced townsfolk were forbidden from returning home, until a reconciliation deal brokered in June by the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

