NOC, BPMC re-open Al Samriyat School in Zawiya

The Al Samriyat School in Zawiya has been re-opened, following the completion of repairs by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) – in accordance with NOC’s sustainable development framework in areas neighbouring oil facilities.

The local population expressed their thanks for the initiative and appreciation of the repairs to an institution regarded as one of the oldest schools in the region – attended by nearly 300 primary and secondary students.

The inauguration was attended by Mr Jamal Bahr, Zawiya mayor, Mr Imad Benkoura, chairman of the BPMC management committee, Mr Ali Ganous, chairman of Azzawiya Oil Refining Company management committee, and Ibrahim Khalifa, acting director of NOC’s sustainable development department, in addition to a number representatives of the Ministry of Education and local residents.

(Source: NOC)