TechWomen 2019: Apply now!

TechWomen brings emerging women leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) from Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East together with their professional American counterparts for a mentorship and exchange program.

TechWomen provides participants access to networks, resources, and knowledge to empower them to reach their full potential. During the five-week program, participants engage in project-based mentorships at leading companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley, participate in professional development workshops and networking events, and travel to Washington, D.C. for targeted meetings and special events to conclude the program.

TechWomen Emerging Leaders will:

Challenge themselves with new questions and concepts

Collaborate with like-minded women in their fields on an innovative project

Network with influential industry leaders

Discover their own innovative leadership style

Create meaningful friendships with women from all over the world

Explore the diverse communities of the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

Inspire the next generation of women and girls in their home countries

The TechWomen experience doesn’t end in California or Washington, DC. After the program, TechWomen have the opportunity to reconnect during delegation trips to program countries in Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East. Programming focuses on expanding networks of women in the STEM fields, creating and strengthening partnerships, encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers, and ensuring the sustainability of Mentor-Emerging Leader relationships.

TechWomen is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). TechWomen, launched in 2011, supports the United States’ global commitment toward advancing the rights and participation of women and girls around the world by enabling them to reach their full potential in the tech industry.

Requirements:

Be women with a minimum of two years full-time professional experience in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and math) and/or a career requiring significant expertise/knowledge/application of technology

Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent.

Be proficient in written and spoken English.

Be citizens and permanent residents of Libya

Have a record of voluntary or public service in their communities

Have demonstrated entrepreneurialism and commitment to innovation

Have limited or no prior experience in the United States

To apply for the TechWomen program, please complete the online application at www.techwomen.org/participants/eligibility-and-application

Application deadline is January 16, 2019. Final decisions will be made no later than May 17, 2019. All applicants will be notified of the results of their application.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]

(Source: US Embassy)