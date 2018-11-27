Libya to pay Jordanian Private Hospitals $250m

The Libyan government will reportedly pay Jordan’s Private Hospital Association (PHA) $250 million for medical services received by Libyans in Jordan.

Fawzi Hammouri (pictured), President of the PHA, told the Jordan Times last year that medical bills accumulated by Libyans in the Kingdom had reached nearly $350 million after the Libyan Civil War had broken out in 2011.

The medical bills, which were accumulated by Libyans at 30 different private Jordanian hospitals, have been the subject of continuous negotiations between the PHA and the Libyan government since 2013.

The debts are to be paid back in three phases, $125 million in December, $62.5 million in February and the remaining $62.5 million in April.

(Source: Jordan Times)