Sharara Sub-Station Attacked by Armed Group

National Oil Corporation (NOC) subsidiary Akakus Oil Operation confirms that Sharara oilfield sub-station B-6NC-186 was attacked by an armed group of eight men. No employees were hurt in this attack or production affected by this incident.

The armed group stole three company vehicles and the mobile phones of Akakus employees on-site who were later evacuated to safety. Akakus management and security teams are working with regional authorities to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators.

NOC calls for the support of local and national stakeholders in the defence of oil sector facilities and staff, underlining the need for a unified national security apparatus. Security represents a critical element of NOC’s ability to maintain operations – without which national production will decrease, at a substantial cost to the Libyan people.

According to NOC chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla:

“This incident serves to show the ongoing need for heightened security at NOC and subsidiary facilities. The oil sector remains a primary target for those that seek to illegally profit from the toil and considerable sacrifices made by Libyan oil sector workers across the country, despite ongoing security challenges, for the benefit of all Libyan citizens.”

(Source: NOC)