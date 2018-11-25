End to Libyan Liquidity Crisis “by early 2019”

By John Lee.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has reportedly said he sees the Libyan dinar stabilising next year as restoring liquidity could crimp armed groups’ funds.

Ahmed Maiteeg (pictured) told Reuters that Libya expects to end a long-running liquidity crisis by early 2019 as a foreign currency tax helps the official and black market exchange rates converge at less than 3 dinars to the dollar.

He added that the liquidity situation in the banks would be normalised “by the beginning of February, beginning of next year, it will be part of the past.”

(Source: Middle East Online)