UNSMIL Condemns Tezirbu Attack

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns the deadly terrorist attack on Tezirbu, an oasis in the southeast of Libya, 250 kilometers northwest of Kufra.

The Friday attack on the Tezirbu police station, which local authorities say was carried out by ISIL, resulted in at least eight civilians killed, nine injured, three abducted and nine still missing and believed to be kidnapped.

The Mission extends its condolences to the families of the victims, wishes speedy recovery to the wounded and calls for the immediate release of the kidnapped and their safe return to their families.

UNSMIL reminds the parties to the conflict of their obligation to protect civilians and calls upon them to immediately cease targeting civilians and civilian objects in compliance with International Humanitarian Law.

UNSMIL calls on the Libyan parties to set their differences aside and join efforts to defeat the terrorist threat imperiling the stability and security of the country.

(Source: UNSMIL)