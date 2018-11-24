NOC sponsors Modernization of Argoub Electricity Grid

On November 24, 2018, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, attended the contract signing ceremony of works related to the modernization and connection of power lines to the Argoub grid, within the Marsa el-Brega municipality.

The project includes the renovation of the electricity grid and safe building of power lines to residential areas, in accordance with the required technical specifications – thereby ensuring coverage for all residential housing in the area.

It should be noted that NOC is the overall project sponsor; one implemented in accordance with NOC’s framework of sustainable development projects in areas adjacent to operational sites.

The signing ceremony was attended by Marsa el-Brega mayor, Faraj Abu Wazana, chair of elders of Marsa el-Brega and the suburbs. From the NOC delegation, the ceremony was also attended by NOC board members, Mr Jadalla Hamad Alaokali and Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, and Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of the General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development.

(Source: NOC)