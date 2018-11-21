Standard Operating Procedures for Crossing Libya/Tunisia Border

Ras Ajdir, alternatively named Ras Jdir or Ras Ejder, is the main and most used border crossing between Tunisia (Ben Gardane-Medenine governorate) and Libya (Nuqat al Khams district), and Libya’s most northerly point.

The nearest towns are Zarzis, 78 km from the border on the Tunisian side, and Zwarah, 60 km on the Libyan side.

This border is widely used for the transport of humanitarian commodities and commercial shipments between Tunisia and Libya.

