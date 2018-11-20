New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Artificial Lift Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) service and Surface Well testing service, Zalaf Oil Company
- Refurbishment of Laboratory Buildings, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of 10.5kv BBC substations, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Procurement of casings, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of 3.3kv power cable from GC-1 to Refinery, Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Procurement of oil production tubing, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Procurement complete sets of wellheads, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
