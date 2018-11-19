Is Putin getting serious on Libya?

By Kirill Semenov for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Over the last few weeks, apart from the usual Syrian track, Libya has dominated Russia’s Middle Eastern agenda.

On Nov. 12, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev led the Russian delegation to Italy for a two-day conference in Palermo in an Italian bid to bridge the parties in conflict, reunite Libya’s institutions and craft a path to elections.

Previously, a similar attempt by France bore little fruit.

