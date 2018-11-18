NOC discusses Cooperation and Investment with UAE

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla met with His Excellency Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, United Arab Emirates Minister of Energy & Industry; and separately with His Excellency Dr Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive officer of Mubadala Investment Company (MIC), the strategic investment arm of the UAE government, in Abu Dhabi today on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

Sanalla and Minister Al Mazroeui discussed ways of enhancing mutual co-operation between the UAE and NOC across a number of energy and sectoral issues.

The NOC chairman also discussed business opportunities with Minister Al Mazroeui and MIC’s top executives, including; Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, chief executive officer of Mubadala Petroleum, and Dr Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Petroleum & Petrochemicals chief executive officer and Mubadala Investment Committee member.

(Source: NOC)

