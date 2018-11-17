Saudi Minister commends Libyan Oil Sector

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, met with His Excellency Dr Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources on Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Riyadh, to discuss oil sector stability and co-operation between the two countries.

Minister Al Falih expressed his hope for continued Libyan oil sector and political stability. The Saudi Energy Minister commended NOC for Libya’s resurgent production performance and operational stability, despite ongoing national challenges – highlighting chairman Sanalla’s role in this regard.

The NOC chairman thanked Minister Al Falih for his continued support, joining his Saudi counterpart in underlining the importance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing country co-operation to maintain international oil market stability.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Ibrahim al Mehanna, advisor to Minister Al Falih, and Mr Adeeb Al-Aama, Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor.

(Source: NOC)