The United Nations Envoy for Libya says warlord Khalifa Haftar is committed to an action plan to end seven years of fighting.

Haftar, his rival Fayez al-Sarraj, and other foreign powers endorsed the plan after a conference in Sicily.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from Palermo.