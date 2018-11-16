US Welcomes Conclusions of Conference Palermo

The United States welcomes the conclusions announced by the Government of Italy following the November 12-13 conference on Libya in Palermo, which brought Libyan and international leaders together to advance our shared goal of helping Libya’s institutions break their political deadlock and ensure a secure and prosperous future for all Libyans.

We strongly support UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Ghassan Salamé and the recalibrated UN Action Plan he presented to the Security Council on November 8, which calls for a Libyan-led National Conference to be held in the first weeks of 2019 and the subsequent electoral process to begin in the spring of 2019.

We urge all Libyans to work constructively with SRSG Salamé toward the goals of an inclusive constitutional process and credible, peaceful, and well-prepared elections. The United States is committed to ensuring that all those who undermine Libya’s peace, security, and stability will be held accountable.

The Palermo conference underscored that achieving such progress will require sustained attention to the economic and security aspects of the conflict. We are encouraged by the commitment of the Government of National Accord to accelerate implementation of comprehensive monetary and subsidy reforms, which Libya urgently needs to stabilize its economy. Equally critical is promoting greater transparency of Libya’s economic institutions, including the Central Bank of Libya.

These reforms will support much-needed conversation among Libyans about enhancing fiscal transparency and promoting a more equitable distribution of the country’s oil resources. The United States stands ready to support this economic dialogue, at Libya’s request and in close coordination with the UN Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL), the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.

We also commend SRSG Salamé’s leadership in de-escalating violence in Tripoli and UNSMIL’s ongoing partnership with the Government of National Accord to put in place more durable security arrangements for the Libyan capital. We welcome the important steps taken by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to begin establishing capable, national security forces under civilian control.

The United States is proud to stand with all Libyans who are prepared to seize this critical opportunity to set their country on course for a brighter future for all of its citizens. The Libyan people have suffered far too long with insecurity; corruption by political elites and armed groups, who continue to plunder resources that rightfully belong to all Libyans; and a lack of economic opportunities and basic services. They deserve better.

Finally, the United States extends its deep appreciation to the Government of Italy for its leadership in hosting this important event. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with all of our international partners as the Libyan people strive to realize a stable and unified government, which must ultimately stand on its own against terrorism and provide security and prosperity for all Libyans.

