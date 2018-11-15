Libyans with Disabilities discuss Improving their Lives

Ministry of Labor, UNDP gather Libyan authorities and persons with disabilities to discuss ways to improve their lives

“No One Left Behind” is a new initiative to advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities in Libya.

Today the Ministry of Labor with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) brought together in Tripoli Libyan authorities and representatives of persons with disabilities.

The meeting aimed at generating feedback from persons with disabilities to analyze their status in Libya, to discuss ways to implement existing national policies and plans and explore new mechanisms to promote the respect of their rights.

Key decision makers from different sectors in Libya participated in the event and reinforced their commitment towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“People with disabilities must be effectively integrated into all aspects of life. This meeting is an opportunity to learn about the challenges faced by those people in Libya as well as to develop strategies to promote their rights,” declared Minister of Labor, H.E. Mr. Almahdi Alwordmi Alamen.

Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, UNDP Country Director, said:

“Persons with disabilities face multiple barriers and discrimination. They suffer double, even triple that of what ordinary Libyans suffer through this difficult period in the country’s history.

“It is crucial for us to support Libya in making sure they are not left behind in the country’s drive towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Today’s meeting is only first step as we want to understand most urgent needs, hearing directly from those we would intend to support.”

(Source: UNDP)