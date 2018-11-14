Ras Lanuf Complex prepares to Re-Open

As part of National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) plans to restore oil production to pre-2011 levels, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mustafa Sanalla, visited the Ras Lanuf petrochemical complex on Saturday, November 10, 2018; accompanied by Board members Mr Jadalla Hamad Alaokali; Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer; and Mr Elamari M Elamari; as well as Mr Ayad Al-Znad, general manager of Industries, Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of the General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development, and Mr Abdul Rahman Abdul El-Obeidi, general manager of the General Administration Department for Inspection and Measurement.

The chairman and NOC Board were received by Mr Shaaban Bsepso, chairman of the management committee of Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Co, the committee members, and all company directors, managers and specialists.

Plans for the reopening of the site were discussed, with the NOC chairman approving the complex reopening plan, pledging that the corporation would offer its staunch support and provide all necessary financing. Thereafter, the NOC chairman visited the ethylene factory and control room, medical centre, fire station, and port terminal marine docks.

Mr Sanalla addressed the fire fighters in the company, thanking them for their efforts and sacrifices during the attack by the criminal Ibrahim Jhadran earlier this year. “Their actions represent the principles of NOC – they have put the national interest above all else.”

The chairman thereafter held a meeting with the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) commander of the Eastern and Central Regions, Mr Naji Hamad el-Moghrabi, in the presence of a number of officers of the guard. Mr el-Moghrabi presented the PFG strategy for security arrangements at the complex, highlighting the role played by officers in the protection of oil workers and oil facilities. Mr Sanalla also thanked the PFG commander and Eastern and Central Region guard for their defence of facilities during the Gulf of Sirte crisis.

The delegation also met with local elders and sheikhs, expressing their deepest thanks for their role in overcoming difficulties that may prevent the reopening of facilities. The delegation also expressed their hope for regional prosperity and the stimulation of the local economy based on polyethylene manufacture, in addition to the reopening of the port following the arrival of necessary tugboats to restore the Ras Lanuf commercial oil port to its former condition – thereby contributing to the development of the central region.

The NOC chairman also gave instructions regarding the general management of security, safety and sustainable development in coordination with the Sidra Municipal Council – contributing to regional corporate social responsibility and sustainable development programmes; in accordance with other commitments and allocated budgets.

The Board of Directors additionally conducted its regular board meeting at Ras Lanuf, taking stock of corporation operations and making a number of decisions accordingly.

(Source: NOC)