New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- New Flow lines with all Associated Facilities to tie in new wells A57 & A58, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Environmental Baseline Survey Nafoora Augila, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of 56 New Accommodation Rooms at Mellitah Complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Refurbishment of Laboratory Buildings at Nafoura and Messla, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Tie-in of water wells ww-1 and ww-2 at Tibisti field to Beda field, Project No. P-52, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
