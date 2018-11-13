Video: Haftar joins Libya Conference in Palermo

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Renegade General Khalifa Haftar has arrived in Palermo, Italy for an international conference – attended by Libya’s leaders and foreign powers – exploring a new United Nations peace plan for Libya.

The summit aims to end seven years of fighting but with so many competing interests, peace in Libya could prove an elusive goal.

Al Jazeera‘s Jonah Hull reports from Sicily: