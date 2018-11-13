Refinery to be Relocated from Switzerland to Southern Libya

Within the framework of ongoing efforts by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to address the southern fuel crisis, and the creation of projects to bring new employment opportunities and economic benefit to the region, NOC and Zalaf Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Co, have reviewed studies relating to the relocation of the Collombey refinery to southern Libya.

The decision to relocate and proceed with the refinery project plan was taken during a meeting overseen by Dr Khalifa Rajab, chairman of the Zalaf management committee, on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in the presence of specialists from NOC’s Oil Industries department, and the refinery working group team.

Attendees stressed the importance of security; calling on the people of the south to support NOC and Zalaf in ensuring a stable security environment in the region given its importance for the successful implementation of this important project; one which will bring tremendous benefit to the southern population once completed.

The Collombey refinery, which NOC has decided to relocate to southern Libya, is currently situated in Switzerland and owned by the Tamoil Switzerland Oil Company.

(Source: NOC)