How to bring Peace to Libya

The UN’s plan offers the best hope of ending Libya’s chaos, but Italy and France are making things worse, according to a report from The Economist:

“It is by far the preferred jumping-off point for migrants hoping to reach Europe. Jihadists use its ungoverned spaces to train and plot attacks at home and abroad.

“In short, Libya’s chaos is destabilising countries all around it. Yet European countries that helped set it down this path are ignoring it—or making matters worse.

“They have a responsibility—as well as a pressing interest—to help put Libya back together. That begins by getting behind the efforts of the UN and its envoy, Ghassan Salamé.“

Click here to read the full article (subscription required)