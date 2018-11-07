Six New Grants for Young Libyan Entrepreneurs

The European Union, UNDP and Tatweer Research will announce six grants for young Libyan entrepreneurs

As part of Tatweer Entrepreneurship Campus (TEC) initiative, the European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Tatweer Research will announce the six young Libyan entrepreneurs, who under Impact Fund programme will be granted financial support to expand their business ideas in Libya.

The total amount awarded reaches 400,000 LYD.

What: Impact Fund Grantees Announcement Ceremony

When: Thursday November 8th, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Where: Tunis, Cogite Coworking Space. 1, Place Tahar Haddad, Les Berges du lac, Tunis 1053, Tunisia

Who:

E. Mr. Alan BUGEJA, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Libya

Maria Ribeiro, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Libya

Sultan Hajiyev, UNDP Country Director

Khaled Elmufti, CEO of Tatweer Research

The Impact Fund is an enterprise of Tatweer Entrepreneurship Campus (TEC), which is part of “Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery” project, a three-years initiative funded by the EU, and implemented by UNDP in close cooperation with the Minister of Local Governance, local authorities and Libyan companies.

It aims at strengthening municipalities capacities to serve the people through providing basic services with access for vulnerable groups, enforcing local stability and community security, and recovering local economy, including job creation and livelihoods.

TEC program is unique and has never been done in Libya before. It is laying down the groundwork for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. It aims at empowering Libyan entrepreneurs through providing training, consulting, mentoring, office space, financial support, and information on players in the ecosystem.

TEC also aims at affecting change at the university level by incorporating entrepreneurship education into the curriculum and government level through reforming business regulation.

To RSVP please contact: Naseim Omeish, [email protected]

For more information, please contact: Hilaria Espin, [email protected]

Twitter: #Resilience4Libya

(Source: EU)