UNSMIL Condemns Intimidation of Financial Institutions

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has observed over the last several days the illegal use of force and intimidation against private and public institutions in Tripoli, notably Aman Bank al-Siyahia Branch and the Libyan Arab Foreign Investment Company (LAFICO).

The assaults aimed to seize control of these institutions and gain privileged access to financial resources. Armed men, acting under the guise of providing security or unsubstantiated authority, intimated and, in some cases physically assaulted staff, preventing them from being able to operate effectively.

Interference with the livelihood of Libyans and Libya’s national wealth is a grave matter and must stop immediately. The perpetrators must face criminal prosecution. Armed groups must withdraw from state and sovereign institutions and civilian facilities, not increase their grip.

We call on the Government of National Accord to swiftly implement the new Tripoli Security Arrangements that replace armed groups with regular, disciplined security forces.

(Source: UN)