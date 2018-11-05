New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of oil spill response centre at Tobruk Terminal (Project No-P-25), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Water Injection system at (Kotla) Beda field Project No. O-77, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Various, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Repair Floating Roof Tanks Numbers (397-398) At Ras-Al Mungar Terminal-Benghazi, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
- Repair heavy fuel oil system at Misrata Terminal, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Hamada Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Fire Detection int the Accomodation and Facilities Areas in Hamada Field NC-8 Project No. O-42 , Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Improving external lighting in the industrial area at messla and Majid fields – Project No-(O-72), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Improving external lighting in the industrial area at sarir field (Project No-O-71), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
