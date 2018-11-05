New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Project Specialist, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Protection Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- WHE Team Lead, WHO – World Health Organization
- Education Team Leader, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Education Project Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Assistant Project Manager, BBC Media Action
(Sources: UN, EU)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
