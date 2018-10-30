Italian PM meets with Gen Haftar

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte met on Sunday evening with the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) General Khalifa Haftar.

The meeting in question followed the talks held in Rome last Friday with the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al Serraj.

Gen Haftar has confirmed his participation in the conference on Libya to be held in Palermo on 12th and 13th November.

The presence in Palermo of all the main Libyan actors is aimed at supporting the conditions of security and economic development, as well as the strengthening of the political-constitutional framework, as a basis for an orderly political process based on the UN Action Plan.

The President Conte has reiterated the role of facilitator that he proposes to take during the event in Palermo, an action that can benefit from the presence and support of many members of the international community.

(Source: Govt of Italy)