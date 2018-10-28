Mellitah Increases Production at Abu-Attifel

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has reported that Mellitah Oil & Gas Co (MOG) has recently made significant gains at its Abu-Attifel oilfield, despite security challenges and logistical constraints.

MOG completed operating tests for a TC5 Solar Gas Turbine on October 13, 2018. This equipment is part of an impactful low pressure flare project increasing low-pressure well gas production which then transfers to a Gas Liquefaction Plant (NGL).

The project has succeeded in increasing condensate quantities by 2000 bpd to 9500 bpd, and reduced the proportion of ‘off-gas’ flaring to zero.

The National Drilling and Well Maintenance Company, owned by NOC, also helped MOG complete the maintenance of well No 56, restoring it to the production of 4800 bpd of oil and approximately 9 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The maintenance of well No A49 is expected to complete before the end of the year, thereby raising production by a further 1000 bpd.

