UNSMIL Statement on Security in Southern Libya

UNSMIL deplores the deterioration of the security situation in Libya’s South and calls on the Libyan authorities to take prompt and effective action against the lawlessness engulfing the region.

The Mission condemns the violations perpetrated by foreign armed groups on Libyan territory and encourages regional actors to support the national authorities in addressing the situation in a manner respectful of Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the UN is deeply concerned about the increase in criminality, particularly the recent spate of kidnappings and the incidents of vandalism inflicted on the infrastructure of the Great Man-Made River.

Mounting lawlessness has exacerbated the already deficient provision of services in the South, resulting in the severe deprivation of its residents. The UN will continue working with the local authorities to provide humanitarian assistance where needed and urges the Government of National Accord to step up service-delivery to the region.

The Mission stands ready to support efforts to address the security situation and offers the use of its good offices for this purpose.

(Source: UNSMIL)