Can Libya’s tribes help solve crisis?

By George Mikhail for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

In September, Libya’s capital Tripoli was the scene of violent clashes between rival militias that killed 96 people and injured 306 others. The clashes pitted forces from the 7th Brigade against a coalition of armed brigades in Tripoli, which include the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade and the Deterrent and Intervention Joint Force of Abu Salim.

The 7th Brigade, which is mainly made up of Tarhuna tribal men, announced its affiliation with the Government of National Accord (GNA), even though the head of the GNA’s Presidential Council denied this affiliation. The brigade’s main goal is to put an end to the spread of armed militias in Tripoli.

During the clashes, Libya’s tribes announced their support for the 7th Brigade. During the General Gathering of Libyan Cities and Tribes held in the city of Tarhuna Sept. 15 , the tribes expressed their intention to eliminate armed militias and expel them from Libya, specifically from Tripoli.

(Picture Credit: Hakeem Gadi)