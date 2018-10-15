New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- MHPSS Specialist, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Individual Consultancy for Development of adolescents and youth vulnerability assessment, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Access Advisor, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Country Security Manager, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- EU Delegation to Libya, Administrative assistant Libya (current location Tunis)
(Sources: UN, EU)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.