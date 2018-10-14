EU’s Mogherini meets with UN Libya Rep Salamé

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini, met with the Special Representative for Libya of the UN Secretary-General Ghassan Salamé recently in Brussels, to discuss the situation in Libya.

The meeting followed on from the briefing given by Special Representative Salamé to the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on 24 September in the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York and comes ahead of the discussion foreseen at the Foreign Affairs Council on 15 October.

Federica Mogherini and Ghassan Salamé discussed the European Union‘s continuing support to the UN’s work in Libya, including how to transform the recently UN-brokered ceasefire in Tripoli into more stable security arrangements and to help the Libyan government to pursue economic reforms for the benefit of the Libyan people.

The High Representative/Vice-President expressed the EU’s readiness to strengthen its support in all areas of the UN’s work. They also exchanged views on the next steps needed to pursue the political transition.