US, Denmark support Local Elections Processes

At a ceremony in Tunis on October 4, the United States Government and the Government of Denmark announced their joint support to strengthen Libya’s electoral processes.

The Government of Denmark through the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is contributing Danish Kroner (DKK) 6,540,000 (approximately $1 million USD) to the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Libya Elections and Legislative Strengthening Activity.

The agreement aims to increase the capacity of the Libyan Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) to support voter education and outreach, voter registration, and activities to promote the inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in the electoral process.

With USAID/Libya Senior Development Advisor Clinton White serving as master of ceremonies, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Natalie Baker and Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Envoy to the Sahel, Maghreb and Libya, Ambassador Mette Thygesen signed the agreement, which is part of a greater effort to support electoral process stakeholders to deliver adequate support for the preparation and administration of credible elections.

(Source: US Embassy)