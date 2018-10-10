Air Partner Transports Equipment for Libyan Firm

Air Partner, the UK-based global aviation services group, recently completed a cargo flight to transport airport equipment from the Czech Republic to Libya on behalf of a Libyan logistics company.

Air Partner received a request to charter 1100kgs of cargo from Czech airport Brno–Tuřany Airport to Al Abraq International Airport in the eastern part of Libya.

The shipment contained a variety of parts sourced from various European manufacturers, including radio communication equipment, weather stations, antennas, runway lighting equipment. All were required to support the ongoing work to update Libya’s airport infrastructure.

Air Partner successfully arranged a non-stop charter flight on an Antonov An-26 on 22nd September.

Libya has faced seven years of political crisis with several local armed factions controlling different parts of the country. A ceasefire agreement was reached on the 4th September but the situation on the ground in some parts of the country remains volatile.

Mike Hill, Director of Freight, Air Partner:

“We were pleased to complete this important flight as a significant step in the renewal of airport services in eastern Libya. The improvement of conditions on the ground will not only facilitate the continued work of NGOs in the area but also assist future aviation operations and commerce in Libya.”

(Source: Air Partner)