Tatneft “to Resume Libya Operations”

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla met Rustam Khalimov, The first Deputy General Director of Russian oil company Tatneft on October 4, 2018, on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week conference.

The companies discussed areas of mutual co-operation, in addition to Tatneft’s forthcoming resumption of its 2007 exploration and production sharing agreement (EPSA).

First The Deputy General Director Mr Rais Khisamov provided an overview of Tatneft’s expertise in the areas of complex field development, heavy crude, and shale oil and gas, expressing Tatneft’s interest in further collaboration in such areas.

Mr Khalimov additionally expressed condolences on behalf of Tatneft regarding the September 10th terrorist attack on NOC headquarters.

The NOC chairman stated that he will facilitate Tatneft’s return-to-work procedures, highlighting the Russian company’s important role in the development of Libya’s oil sector and its clear position concerning the respect for rule of law and legitimacy.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member responsible for exploration and production, Mr Anwar Aghil, chairman of the Shareholders Committee and Mr Daw Zahmoul, member of the Shareholders Committee.

On behalf of Tatneft, the meeting was attended by Mr Rais Khisamov, Chief Geologist and Deputy General Director, and Mr Rafael Yabbarov, Acting Director Of Libyan branch.

(Source: NOC)