By John Lee.

An international conference on Libya is to be held in the Sicilian capital Palermo on 12th and 13th November.

According to Reuters, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi (pictured) told his parliament that key players from within Libya and abroad are expected to attend.

The US Ambassador to Rome has said he did not know whether US President Donald Trump will take part.

(Sources: Reuters, ANSA)