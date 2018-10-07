New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Education Coordinator, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Logistics Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Senior Field Security Adviser, UNHCR – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Protection Officer, UNHCR – United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Project Analyst, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
