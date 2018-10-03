Kennedy-Lugar YES Program 2019-2020

The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program is a scholarship program funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by AMIDEAST in countries throughout the Middle East and Northern Africa.

The YES program allows high school students the opportunity to study for one academic year in the U.S., where they get the chance to have a different learning experience in the U.S. school system, live with an American family, make new friends, learn about the U.S. culture and at the same time, help Americans learn about the Libyan culture, society and traditions.

How To Apply

Students must complete the AMIDEAST Preliminary YES Application online (Link), and send it back to AMIDEAST to the e-mail address provided below during the recruitment period, along with a copy of the student’s school transcripts (grades) and passport scan/birth certificate. No translation of documents is necessary.

To be eligible, you must

Be between the ages of 15-18.5 by the start of the program (August 1, 2019).

Be enrolled in a secondary school at the time of application.

Have the equivalent of a B average or better without failing grades.

Meet U.S. J-1 visa eligibility requirements (for instance, U.S. citizens are not eligible for J-1 visa).

Be a citizen of Libya.

Be a resident of Libya at the time of application and have been residing in Libya for at least 3 years prior to applying.

Please note that American citizens are not eligible.

*Applicants will also need to take English Proficiency tests, passing above a set score on both tests, SLEP and ELTiS.

*Students with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be evaluated on the basis of language skills, completion of the preliminary and full application along with the submission of other supporting documents, panel interview, group activity participation, written essays, health forms and diversity. Certified copies of academic transcripts from the last three years are also required.

Each candidate’s application and supporting documents will be reviewed in Washington, DC before a status of finalist or alternate is confirmed.

For further information contact: [email protected].

For more information about the Youth and Exchange Study Program, please go to: yesprograms.org/countries/libya

Deadline to submit the preliminary application: 15th November 2018

(Source: US Embassy)