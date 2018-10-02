Talks to Resume Construction of Sirte-Benghazi Railway

By John Lee. A high-level Libyan delegation is reportedly planning to visit Russia soon to discuss resuming construction of the Sirte-Benghazi railway. Nasir Shaglan, Economy and Industry Minister in the Government of National Accord (GNA) told Russia’s Kommersant newspaper that he held “wonderful negotiations” with the Russian Railways (RZhD) company earlier in September. He is quoted as saying:

“A delegation consisting of high-ranking officials in charge of the railways in Libya will soon visit Moscow accompanied by engineers and financial experts. There will be a discussion about resumption of old arrangements. The delegation is ready to arrive as soon as Russia gives visas and sets a date for the visit. We really need good roads. Previously we focused on airports, but we do not have planes due to the war.”

Alexander Misharin (pictured), first deputy CEO of Russian Railways, earlier told Sputnik that resuming construction would depend on Tripoli compensating the company for the costs incurred after the project was halted in 2011.

