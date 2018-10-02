Intelligent Control Equipment increases Production at El-Bouri

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the successful drilling of a development well at the El-Bouri field, utilising Intelligent Control Equipment Technology at the bottom of the well.

Oil well B4-52 of Mellitah Oil and Gas Co‘s marine platform No. 4 commenced production on September 25, 2018, with a production capacity of 1850 barrels per day. The project is considered the beginning of a new era for the development of increasing production capacity of future wells at El-Bouri field through the application of this enhanced oil recovery technology.

NOC congratulate the technical departments of the Mellitah Oil and Gas Co, in addition to corporation and national drilling company staff for their efforts in this achievement.

(Source: NOC)