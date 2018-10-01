New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Local Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist, International Business and Technical Consultants, Inc. (IBTCI)
- Nutrition Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Health Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Programme Coordinator, UNODC – Office on Drugs and Crime
- Head of Office, Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA – Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
