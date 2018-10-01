Increased links between Tunisian and Libyan Businesses

By John Lee.

Over 200 Tunisian and Libyan businessmen attended the first Tunisian-Libyan Economic Forum in Tunis last week.

Addressing the event, which was organised by the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC), Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said:

“Tunisia is working to establish a global strategic partnership with Libya in the energy and electricity sectors, in addition to reactivate strategic infrastructure projects and develop border areas.

“The Tunisian government is committed to further boosting trade with Libya in all sectors, including services, besides ensuring a favorable and fertile business climate for investing in strategic areas.“

According to a report from Xinhua, the Prime Minister also proposed the creation of a free trade zone in Ben Guerdane in southeast Tunisia, a few kilometers from Libyan border, and expressed his hope that the Tunisian-Libyan Joint Commission will be revived following years of suspension.

(Sources: Xinhua, ANSAmed)