Sanctions-Hit Restaurant Changes Name

By John Lee.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has updated its sanctions list to reflect a change in the name of a blacklisted restaurant in Malta.

The Scoglitti restaurant in Valletta was hit with sanctions in February due its association with Darren Debono, who is alleged to have smuggled fuel from Libya.

According to Malta Today, the restaurant closed but subsequently re-opened under the name Porticello.

The OFAC announced the change as follows:

SCOGLITTI RESTAURANT, 8, Boat Street Marsamxett, Valletta, Malta; Website www.scoglittimalta.com [LIBYA3] (Linked To: DEBONO, Darren). -to- PORTICELLO RESTAURANT (f.k.a. SCOGLITTI RESTAURANT), 8, Boat Street Marsamxett, Valletta, Malta; Website www.facebook.com/porticellomalta; Email Address [email protected] [LIBYA3] (Linked To: DEBONO, Darren).

(Sources: OFAC, Malta Today)