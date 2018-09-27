UK-based Clothing Firm wins Libyan Orders

By John Lee.

A UK-based clothing firm has won significant orders from Libya, according to a report from Manchester Evening News.

Leisurewear International won large new export orders for its Minoti-branded children’s clothing range, including £1-million orders from new buyers in Libya and Algeria.

Yamin Ibgui, financial director, Leisurewear International, said:

“Without Barclays’ and UKEF’s support, we wouldn’t have been able to win the Libyan and Algerian contracts, a key highlight for our business last year.

“Not only has our arrangement helped us secure individual export deals, it has boosted our cash flow flexibility, giving us the capacity to further extend our Minoti brand into a broader product range and sell in markets we haven’t been able to previously.”

(Source: Manchester Evening News)