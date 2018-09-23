Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant 2019

The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistantship (FLTA) is a nine-month fellowship for English teachers or those who are in English as a Second Language teaching training programs. Participants teach Arabic in American colleges, universities, or select high schools, and they may take graduate-level English and American studies courses.

The program provides future teachers with the opportunity to perfect their teaching skills, increase their capacity, to improve their English language competency and to have a better knowledge of American society and culture.

In addition to academic benefits, this program also provides both FLTAs and Americans with an opportunity to learn about each other’s cultures and customs, thereby enhancing mutual understanding.

The FLTAs are recruited from diverse backgrounds, but are required to have formal academic training and professional experience in teaching. In addition to teaching Arabic language, FLTAs may serve as:

Resource persons in conversation groups

Cultural representatives

Attendants in language laboratories

Guest speakers in civilization courses

Supervisors of language clubs

Eligible FLTA applicants must:

Be a Libyan national and residing in Libya throughout the nomination and selection process; Be an English teacher with a minimum of two years of experience, but preferably more;



Have a bachelor degree (License of 4 years);

Be fluent in English with a minimum TOEFL-IBT score of 80;

Be between 23 and 35 years of age;

Have fluency in classical Arabic (speaking and writing);

Be able to travel to Tunisia for the personal interview;

Be able to travel and participate in the program alone*

*IMPORTANT NOTE: Candidates in this program may not bring spouses or dependents with them to the US. By extension of this policy, pregnant candidates may not participate in the program if the birth is due during the program period. Preference will be given to those candidates who have little or have no prior experience living in the United States.

Program Provisions

All Fulbright FLTA participants receive a monthly stipend, accident and sickness coverage, and travel support. U.S. host institutions provide tuition waivers to support the required coursework.

Application Procedures

Each candidate will be required to submit an online application via the online Embark system by October 3, 2018 application deadline. Short-listed applicants will be contacted by the U.S Embassy Libya for interviews shortly thereafter.

Application Package

All applicants must complete an online application by October 3 using the following link: iie.embark.com/apply/flta

In addition, the following documents from the application package must be submitted to the U.S. Embassy by October 3 via email at [email protected].

Three letters of reference/recommendation (reference form available in “Supplemental Forms” on your online application);

Notarized copies of academic transcripts from all post-secondary schools attended, accompanied by certified English translations;

Notarized copies of diplomas for all post-secondary schools attended (should you anticipate receiving your bachelor’s diploma in summer of 2018, please enclose an official letter from the dean of your faculty explaining the reason your diploma cannot be submitted at the time of application);

Copy of TOEFL or IELTS score report only if available; and

A copy of your passport.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to the Public Affairs Section at [email protected]

(Source: US Embassy)