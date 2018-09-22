EU condemns Escalation of Violence in Tripoli

The EU Delegation and the EU Heads of Mission to Libya strongly condemn the latest escalation of violence in Tripoli which has caused civilian fatalities, injured and displaced people, and the destruction of critical infrastructure. The deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law.

The EU Delegation and the EU Heads of Mission to Libya support SRSG Salamé and UNSMIL’s work to alleviate the suffering of the Libyan people. All actors must respect the agreed ceasefire and implement all necessary security measures in the interest of the Libyan people. The solution to the Libyan crisis remains political, not military. All those responsible for violating the ceasefire or fueling violence will face consequences.

The security decrees recently issued by the Presidency Council create the conditions to reform the security sector and end the predatory activities of armed groups. The EU and its Member States urge all actors, especially political, tribal and social leaders, to seize this opportunity for real and peaceful change in the capital and elsewhere in the country, and work together to improve the lives of all Libyans.

The EU and its Member States are mobilising means to respond to the humanitarian situation and the most urgent needs.

(Source: EU)