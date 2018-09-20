Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship Program 2019

The U.S. Department of State’s U.S.-Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI) and AMIDEAST are pleased to announce this year’s recruitment for the Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship Program. The Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship Program is a MEPI initiative for capable and highly motivated high school seniors in the Middle East and North Africa who are from underserved backgrounds.

The program will provide four-year university scholarships and internship opportunities at select institutions of higher learning in the Middle East to students who have the potential to become leaders.

Eligible students include men and women who represent the region’s cultural, religious, and geographic diversity and are from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who could otherwise gain admission to, but would be unable to afford, four years of college at an American university in the Middle East. Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship recipients should be prepared to begin the program in the Fall 2019 term.

The primary objective of MEPI’s Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program is to build a cadre of university-age leaders who are civic-minded, intellectually able, and professionally skilled, who will become the community, business, and national leaders of the future.

The program intends to nurture leadership skills and the spirit of civic engagement and volunteerism among outstanding university-age students at the American University of Beirut (AUB) and the Lebanese American University (LAU). Selected students will join the 388 Tomorrow’s Leaders who have participated in this program.

Scholarship recipients may pursue an eligible undergraduate degree in a selected field at one of the two host institutions. In addition to their studies, recipients will be expected to maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, engage in community service activities and participate in internships. Limited English- language training will be provided for some participants. Students may also have an opportunity for a study abroad semester in the U.S.

Participation in the program includes: travel, academic fees for four years of university at AUB or LAU, accident and sickness insurance, housing, and a monthly allowance during the school year.

Eligibility:

Current high school senior or applicant who graduated from high school in 2018 or 2017;

A citizen or, national of Libya and those qualified to hold a valid Libyan passport;

Strong academic credentials;

Proficiency in written and spoken English with a minimum of 55 for the Revised TOEFL Paper-Delivered Test (RPDT) and 55 for the TOEFL iBT that is less than two years old;

Students who qualify may be eligible for up to one year of intensive English Language training;

Maturity, flexibility and leadership potential;

Must maintain a high GPA and pass high school leaving exam in final year;

Ability to start the program in August/September of 2019.

Note: American citizens are not eligible

Click here to learn more about the eligible fields of study.

Apply now on this link.

Last date to submit your application: November 15th, 2018.