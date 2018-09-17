Germany gives EUR 2m to UN Local Electoral Initiative

Germany announces its contribution of 2 million euros to UN local electoral initiative in Libya

The Ambassador of Germany to Libya, Mr. Oliver Owcza, announced today Germany’s contribution of 2 million euros to the UN local electoral support project to assist “Central Committee for Municipal Elections (CCMCE)” conducting municipal council elections all over Libya between 2018 and 2020.

With this donation, Germany will join the Government of Libya and the United Kingdom in support of municipal council elections, bringing the total financial support for the project to 3.4 million euros.

“I’m honored to announce Germany’s contribution to Libya’s municipal elections. Effective Democracy begins at the local level. Germany is grateful for the trusted partnership with UNDP and CCMCE to strengthening Libyan municipal self-governance.,” said Ambassador Owcza.

“UNDP already supported the first municipal council elections held in Zawiya in May of this year. Today, citizens from Derj and Bani Walid are deciding with their votes who will represent them locally. The UN is grateful for Germany’s contribution, which will help to support credible electoral processes in many other municipalities in Libya,” declared the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro.

The UNDP project supporting the CCMCE in collaboration with UNSMIL and the Ministry of Planning is helping local authorities to create an inclusive voter registration, implement credible electoral processes on local level, and engage with civil society organizations and other electoral stakeholders to improve citizens participation in the municipal council elections.

(Source: UNDP)